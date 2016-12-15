BRIEF-Baxter International to buy Claris Injectables Limited

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter international inc - deal for total consideration of approximately $625 million
* Baxter international inc says upon closing, deal is expected to be modestly accretive to adjusted earnings and increasingly accretive thereafter
* Deal expected to close in second half of 2017
* Baxter international inc - anticipates launching seven to nine new products annually over next few years
* Baxter international inc - boards of directors of both companies have approved proposed acquisition, which is expected to close in second half of 2017
* Baxter international inc says in 2016, claris injectables is expected to deliver annual global revenues in excess of $100 million
* Baxter international inc says expects to finance transaction through cash on hand, debt or a combination
* Baxter to expand portfolio of essential generic injectable medicines with acquisition of claris injectables limited
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.