公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Miller/Howard high income equity fund announces changes to investment policies

Dec 15 Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

* In addition, effective march 1, 2017, co may buy put and call options

* miller/howard high income equity - from march 1, 2017, co to invest 25% of total assets in securities of master limited partnerships in energy sector

* miller/howard high income equity fund (hie) announces changes to investment policies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

