版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Breaking Data Corp to buy Givemesport

Dec 15 Breaking Data Corp

* Co will acquire snm in exchange for issuance of total of 190 million shares of breaking data to security holders of snm

* Agreement is to be superseded by a definitive share purchase agreement to be signed on or before january 13, 2017

* Breaking data corp. Announces agreement to acquire givemesport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐