BRIEF-Intersections Inc amends credit agreement and focuses strategy on identity and privacy protection services

Dec 15 Intersections Inc

* Intersections - amendment provides cash of pet health monitoring segment plus $2.2 million of other cash to be used to wind down pet health monitoring segment

* Intersections inc. Amends credit agreement and focuses strategy on identity and privacy protection services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

