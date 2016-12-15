版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Veritex Holdings public offering of 3.9 mln shares priced at $22.50/share

Dec 15 Veritex Holdings Inc

* Announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.9 million shares of stock at a price to public of $22.50/share

* Says public offering of 3.87 million common shares priced at $22.50per share

* Veritex holdings, inc. Announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐