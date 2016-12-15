BRIEF-Hanesbrands announces agreement to divest Australian flooring and pillow businesses as planned

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Hanesbrands Inc
* Hanesbrands - co has agreed to sell tontine pillow and quilt business, assets in an all-cash transaction for aud14 million to john cotton group
* Hanesbrands inc - agreed to sell business and assets of dunlop flooring to united kingdom-based victoria plc
* Hanesbrands inc - hanes has agreed to sell business and assets of dunlop flooring in an all-cash transaction for aud34 million
* Sales are expected to be completed in q1 of 2017
* Hanesbrands announces agreement to divest australian flooring and pillow businesses as planned
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.