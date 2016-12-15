BRIEF-Hanesbrands announces agreement to divest Australian flooring and pillow businesses as planned

Dec 15 Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands - co has agreed to sell tontine pillow and quilt business, assets in an all-cash transaction for aud14 million to john cotton group

* Hanesbrands inc - agreed to sell business and assets of dunlop flooring to united kingdom-based victoria plc

* Hanesbrands inc - hanes has agreed to sell business and assets of dunlop flooring in an all-cash transaction for aud34 million

* Sales are expected to be completed in q1 of 2017

* Hanesbrands announces agreement to divest australian flooring and pillow businesses as planned