BRIEF-Interdigital announces patent license agreement with Apple

Dec 15 Interdigital Inc

* Interdigital-Multi-Year, royalty-bearing, worldwide, non-exclusive license agreement sets forth terms covering sale by apple of its products, services

* Press release - interdigital announces patent license agreement with apple Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

