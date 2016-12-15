版本:
BRIEF-Interdigital sees q4 2016 revenue $258 million to $268 million

Dec 15 Interdigital Inc

* Interdigital inc - updated its expectations for total q4 2016 revenue to be between $258 million and $268 million

* Do not believe increased expenses reflect structural changes that will impact long-term view of operating expenses

* Interdigital inc - "in addition to revenue guidance, we expect a sequential increase in operating expenses over q3 2016 of between $14 million and $16 million"

* "we see our annual royalty platform as being in range of $360 million to $380 million"

* Interdigital issues updated revenue guidance for fourth quarter 2016

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $258 million to $268 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

