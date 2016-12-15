BRIEF-Interdigital sees q4 2016 revenue $258 million to $268 million

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Interdigital Inc
* Interdigital inc - updated its expectations for total q4 2016 revenue to be between $258 million and $268 million
* Do not believe increased expenses reflect structural changes that will impact long-term view of operating expenses
* Interdigital inc - "in addition to revenue guidance, we expect a sequential increase in operating expenses over q3 2016 of between $14 million and $16 million"
* "we see our annual royalty platform as being in range of $360 million to $380 million"
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.