BRIEF-DryShips announces comprehensive refinancing, de-leveraging and strategic repositioning

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 DryShips Inc -
* New loan will carry an interest rate of libor plus 5.5%, is non-amortizing, has a tenor of 3 years, has no financial covenants and will be arranged at a cost of 2.0%
* Agreement with sifnos shareholders was approved by company's independent members of board
* Sifnos will extend new loan of up to $200.0 million secured by co's present,future assets except MV Raraka
* Reached an agreement with sifnos shareholders inc for refinancing of majority of its outstanding debt under a virtue of a new senior secured revolving facility
* Reached agreement with sifnos shareholders for refinancing of majority of its outstanding debt under a virtue of new senior secured revolving facility
* Sifnos will have ability to participate in realized asset value increases of collateral base in a fixed percentage of 30%.
* Dryships announces comprehensive refinancing, de-leveraging and strategic repositioning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.