BRIEF-PacBio announces termination of agreement with Roche Diagnostics

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc -
* Product and service revenue for 2016 is on pace to grow between 55% and 65% over 2015
* Agreement provides option for Roche to terminate agreement for any reason with sixty days' prior notice
* Upon termination roche will have no rights to SMRT technology
* Company is targeting to grow product and service revenue by another 40% to 60% in 2017
* Pacbio announces termination of agreement with roche diagnostics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.