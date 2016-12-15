版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-AGNC Investment Corp elects Paul Mullings to board

Dec 15 AGNC Investment Corp

* AGNC's board of directors now consists of five members, including four independent directors

* AGNC Investment Corp Elects Paul Mullings to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐