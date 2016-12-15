版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Personal Capital closes $100 million in financing in 2016

Dec 15 Personal capital

* Personal capital adds $1.5 billion in AUM and closes $100 million in financing in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐