BRIEF-Vapor Corp names new CFO

Dec 15 Vapor Corp

* Says John A. Ollet appointed cfo

* Vapor Corp - Ollet previously served as executive vice president-finance for Systemax, Inc

* Vapor Corp. Announces appointment of new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

