2016年 12月 15日

BRIEF-WPCS qtrly diluted loss from continuing operations per common share $0.15

Dec 15 Wpcs International Inc

* Qtrly diluted loss from continuing operations per common share $0.15

* Wpcs announces financial results for second quarter ended october 31, 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 26.8 percent to $4.848 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

