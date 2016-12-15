BRIEF-Calibre announces $1,780,000 private placement

Dec 15 Calibre Mining Corp

* Calibre mining corp - proceeds of placement will be used to advance exploration and development of company's 100% owned gold projects in nicaragua

* Intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 17.8 million units of company at a price of $0.10 per unit

* Calibre announces $1,780,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: