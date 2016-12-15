版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-NantHealth announces proposed $100 million convertible notes offering

Dec 15 NantHealth Inc :

* Intention to offer $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* NantHealth expects to use net proceeds from the offering for potentially pursuing targeted acquisitions

* NantHealth, Inc. announces proposed $100 million convertible notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

