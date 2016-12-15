版本:
2016年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Puma Exploration updates on Murray Brook Property deal

Dec 15 Puma Exploration Inc :

* Update on the acquisition of the Murray Brook Property

* Closing date for acquisition has been postponed to Jan. 20, 2017

* Extension will allow Puma exploration to finalize acquisition of murray brook minerals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

