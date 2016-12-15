版本:
BRIEF-Unum sees 2017 after-tax operating income per share up 3 pct to 6 pct

Dec 15 Unum Group :

* Unum reiterated its expectations for 2016 full year after-tax operating income per share growth

* Expects after-tax operating income per share growth in a range of 3 percent to 6 percent for 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unum provides business update and 2017 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

