BRIEF-Air Liquide considers divestment options for welding activity

Dec 15 Air Liquide SA :

* Air liquide is considering various options for the divestment of Air Liquide Welding, its welding activity

* Different scenarios are being reviewed, preference being given to discussions with an industrial partner

* There can be no assurance these scenarios will result in a divestment project

* Air liquide is focused on its gas & services activities following group's acquisition of airgas

* If such a project was confirmed, employee representative bodies would be informed first and foremost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)