BRIEF-Euronext closes acquisition of a 20 pct stake in EuroCCP

Dec 15 Euronext NV :

* Euronext closes acquisition of a 20 pct stake in EuroCCP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

