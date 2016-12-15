版本:
BRIEF-Sherritt announces appointment of Andrew Snowden as CFO

Dec 15 Sherritt International Corp:

* Dean Chambers will remain as Executive Vice President to ensure transition prior to retiring from company on March 31, 2017

* Sherritt announces appointment of Andrew Snowden as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

