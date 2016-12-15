版本:
BRIEF-Abivax appoints Didier Blondel as Chief Financial Officer

Dec 15 Abivax SA :

* Abivax appoints Didier Blondel as Chief Financial Officer

* Chief Financial Officer appointment effective January 2(nd), 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

