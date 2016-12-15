版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 02:29 BJT

BRIEF-White Oak acquires Capital Business Credit

Dec 15 White Oak Global Advisors:

* White Oak acquires Capital Business Credit

* As part of deal, White Oak acquired CBC's existing loan portfolio, which is comprised of over $300 million of assets employed Source text for Eikon:

