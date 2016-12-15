BRIEF-Optima Specialty Steel, Inc. files for reorganization

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Optima Specialty Steel Inc
* Optima Specialty Steel, Inc. files for reorganization
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says Commenced a reorganization under chapter 11 in United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware
* Optima Specialty Steel says it currently has sufficient cash on hand to satisfy customary obligations associated with ongoing operations of its business
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says Company is currently considering several debtor-in-possession financing arrangements
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says normal day-to-day operations will continue without interruption
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says currently has sufficient cash on hand to satisfy customary obligations associated with ongoing operations of its business
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.