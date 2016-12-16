BRIEF-Cerenis receives FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH

Dec 16 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Announced on Thursday that received FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH

* Investigational New Drug application (IND) for CER-209 includes plans for a Phase I clinical study of its P2Y13 receptor agonist drug candidate (CER-209) in healthy volunteers for clinical investigation of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH)

* Says plans to begin enrollment for CER-209 in Q1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gQoHjR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)