BRIEF-Cerenis receives FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* Announced on Thursday that received FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH
* Investigational New Drug application (IND) for CER-209 includes plans for a Phase I clinical study of its P2Y13 receptor agonist drug candidate (CER-209) in healthy volunteers for clinical investigation of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH)
* Says plans to begin enrollment for CER-209 in Q1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gQoHjR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.