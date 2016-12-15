版本:
BRIEF-Waste Management per share dividend to increase from $1.64 to $1.70 on an annual basis

Dec 15 Waste Management Inc

* New repurchase authorization is effective immediately and replaces previous authorization

* Per share dividend to increase from $1.64 to $1.70 on an annual basis

* Announces plan to increase quarterly dividend payments and authorization for up to $750 million in share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

