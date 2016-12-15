版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Finisar Corp announces proposed $450,000,000 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2036

Dec 15 Finisar Corp

* May use a portion of net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products or technologies

* Pending such uses, finisar may invest net proceeds in highly liquid cash equivalents or U.S. Government securities

* Finisar Corporation announces proposed $450,000,000 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2036 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

