BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Oracle Corp
* Qtrly total cloud revenues, including infrastructure as a service were $1.1 billion, up 62 pct in U.S. Dollars and up 64 pct in constant currency
* Q2 cloud infrastructure as a service revenue $175 million versus $165 million last year
* Q2 total hardware revenues $1,014 million versus $1,123 million last year
* Q2 non-GAAP total revenues were $9.1 billion, up 1 pct in U.S. Dollars and up 2 pct in constant currency.
* Qtrly operating margin was 34 pct, non-GAAP operating margin was 42 pct
* Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS) revenues were $878 million, up 81 pct in U.S. Dollars and up 83% in constant currency
* Q2 revenue view $9.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues were $9.0 billion, flat in U.S. Dollars and up 1 pct in constant currency
* Q2 SAAS and PAAS cloud revenues up 81 pct, and up 89 pct in non-GAAP constant currency
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.