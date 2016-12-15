版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-The Priceline Group names Glenn Fogel CEO

Dec 15 Priceline Group Inc

* Says CEO Jeffery H. Boyd appointed chairman of the board

* Jeff Boyd will assume role of executive chairman of board of directors

* The Priceline Group names Glenn Fogel CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐