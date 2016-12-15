版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-ARI Network Services announces Q1 fiscal 2017 results

Dec 15 ARI Network Services Inc

* ARI Network Services Inc- Expect Auction123 to add over $3 million to fiscal 2017 revenue, and it will be immediately accretive to margins

* ARI Network Services, Inc. announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $12.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐