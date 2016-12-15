版本:
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics board elects Stephen Rusckowski chairman of the board

Dec 15 Quest Diagnostics Inc :

* Quest Diagnostics board of directors elects Stephen H. Rusckowski chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

