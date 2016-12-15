版本:
BRIEF-Sevcon reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results

Dec 15 Sevcon Inc :

* Sevcon reports fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $13.6 million versus $10.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

