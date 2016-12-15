版本:
BRIEF-Adobe Systems Q4 revenue $1.61 bln versus I/B/E/S view $1.59 bln

Dec 15 Adobe Systems Inc :

* Qtrly adobe marketing cloud achieved record revenue of $465 million, representing 32 percent year-over-year growth.

* Qtrly digital media annualized recurring revenue $4.01 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $316 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.80 on a gaap-basis, and $0.90 on a non-GAAP basis

* Q4 deferred revenue of $2.01 billion versus $1.49 billion last year

* Adobe reports record revenue and net income

* Q4 revenue $1.61 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.59 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

