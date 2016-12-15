版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Nucor to purchase republic conduit

Dec 15 Nucor Corp

* Says deal for $335 million

* Nucor to purchase republic conduit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

