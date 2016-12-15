BRIEF-Anadarko closes deepwater Gulf of Mexico acquisition

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Closed acquisition of Freeport-Mcmoran Oil & Gas's deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets
* Anadarko Petroleum - Also increased its oil-growth expectations and discussed plans to further accelerate its rig activity in Delaware and DJ basins
* Anadarko - Plans to increase activity with expectations of ending Q1 2017 with 14 operated rigs in Delaware basin and 6 operated rigs in DJ basin
* Anadarko closes deepwater Gulf of Mexico acquisition and raises oil-growth expectations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.