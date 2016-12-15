BRIEF-Evoke receives positive NDA submission guidance from US FDA for Gimoti

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Evoke Pharma Inc
* Evoke Pharma - During review and labeling negotiations, safety and efficacy data from completed Gimoti studies may be used to support info included in Gimoti label
* Evoke Pharma - FDA agreed demonstration of equivalent exposure to listed drug, reglan 10 mg, in pharmacokinetic trial could serve as portion of NDA for Gimoti
* Evoke Pharma - Upon demonstration of appropriate exposure in a PK trial, co will submit PK data and prior clinical studies to agency for review in Gimoti nda
* Says FDA agreed that no new efficacy or safety study would be required, if bioequivalence criteria were met
* Evoke receives positive NDA submission guidance from US FDA for Gimoti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.