BRIEF-Evoke receives positive NDA submission guidance from US FDA for Gimoti

* Evoke Pharma - During review and labeling negotiations, safety and efficacy data from completed Gimoti studies may be used to support info included in Gimoti label

* Evoke Pharma - FDA agreed demonstration of equivalent exposure to listed drug, reglan 10 mg, in pharmacokinetic trial could serve as portion of NDA for Gimoti

* Evoke Pharma - Upon demonstration of appropriate exposure in a PK trial, co will submit PK data and prior clinical studies to agency for review in Gimoti nda

* Says FDA agreed that no new efficacy or safety study would be required, if bioequivalence criteria were met

