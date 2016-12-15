版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Sabre Corp announces promotion of Sean Menke to CEO

Dec 15 Sabre Corp

* Menke will succeed Tom Klein

* Sabre Corp- Board named Larry Kellner, currently non-executive chairman of board, as executive chairman, also effective Dec. 31, 2016

* Sabre Corporation announces promotion of Sean Menke to president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐