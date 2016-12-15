版本:
BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore raises total consideration and extends expiration date of tender offer for up to $300 million of its 6.375 pct senior notes

Dec 15 Gulfmark Offshore Inc :

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - increased total consideration payable in tender offer to $520 per $1,000 principal amount of notes

* Gulfmark Offshore increases total consideration and extends expiration date of tender offer for up to $300 million of its 6.375 pct senior notes due 2022 (and amends terms of proposed new revolver) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

