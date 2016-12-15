BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore raises total consideration and extends expiration date of tender offer for up to $300 million of its 6.375 pct senior notes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Gulfmark Offshore Inc :
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - increased total consideration payable in tender offer to $520 per $1,000 principal amount of notes
* Gulfmark Offshore increases total consideration and extends expiration date of tender offer for up to $300 million of its 6.375 pct senior notes due 2022 (and amends terms of proposed new revolver)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.