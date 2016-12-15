版本:
BRIEF-Taubman announces appointments of Cia Buckley Marakovits to the board

Dec 15 Taubman Centers Inc

* Taubman announces appointments of Cia Buckley Marakovits to board of directors and Myron Ullman, III to newly created role of lead director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

