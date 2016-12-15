版本:
2016年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Connecture reports planned cfo transition

Dec 15 Connecture Inc :

* Says cfo James P. Purko resigned

* Connecture Inc - Purko will continue to serve as company's chief financial officer through December 31, 2016

* Connecture Inc- company has commenced a search for a successor chief financial officer

* Connecture announces planned cfo transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

