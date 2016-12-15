版本:
BRIEF-Nevada Gold & Casinos Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Dec 15 Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc :

* Says company anticipates that current payroll expense will increase by approximately $1.2 million in calendar year 2017

* Nevada Gold & Casinos reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $18.5 million versus $16.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

