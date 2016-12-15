版本:
BRIEF-Quanex Building Products Qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.16

Dec 15 Quanex Building Products Corp :

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $249.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quanex Building Products Corp- qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.45

* Quanex building products announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $249.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

