BRIEF-Kroger reports voluntary retirement offering for non-store employees

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Kroger Co :
* Says offer does not include store and district associates, senior officers, and supermarket division presidents
* Kroger announces voluntary retirement offering for non-store employees
* Kroger Co - approximately 2,000 non-store associates are eligible for voluntary retirement offering.
* Expenses related to offer will be reflected in kroger's Q1 2017 results
* Kroger - eligibility for voluntary retirement offering will generally include administrative associates who meet certain criteria related to age and years of service as of Dec 1, 2016
* Kroger announces voluntary retirement offering for non-store employees
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.