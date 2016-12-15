版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Darling Ingredients announces succession planning for CFO

Dec 15 Darling Ingredients Inc

* Says John O. Muse has indicated his intent to retire as company's chief financial officer in early March 2017

* Says Patrick C. Lynch will become company's executive vice president - chief financial officer

* Darling Ingredients Inc. announces succession planning for chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐