BRIEF-Danaos Corp reports Q3 and nine months results for the period ended Sept 30

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Danaos Corp
* Danaos - Due to Hanjin bankruptcy, recorded write-off of $15.8 million, representing outstanding charter hire owed to co by Hanjin as of June 30, 2016
* Currently in a position to fully service all of its operational and contractual financial obligations
* Danaos - Due to cancellation of Hanjin Charters, co in breach of certain financial covenants as at Sept 30, 2016, co obtained waivers until April 1, 2017
* Danaos Corporation reports third quarter and nine months results for the period ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 revenue fell 22.7 percent to $111.8 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.