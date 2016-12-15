版本:
2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-SS&C agrees to acquire Conifer Financial Services

Dec 15 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc - Deal for purchase price of $88.5 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc- Senior management of conifer will continue to lead business

* SS&C agrees to acquire Conifer Financial Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

