BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT reports public offering of $60 mln of trust units

Dec 15 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust- public offering 4.37 million trust units at $13.75 per unit for gross proceeds of $60 million

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust- net proceeds from offering will be used to fund future acquisitions, repay debt

* Morguard North American Residential REIT announces public offering of $60 million of trust units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

