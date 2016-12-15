版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific reports proposed public offering of common stock and warrants

Dec 15 Milestone Scientific Inc :

* Milestone Scientific Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

