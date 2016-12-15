版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-United Bankshares reports commencement of common stock offering

Dec 15 United Bankshares Inc :

* United Bankshares Inc - has commenced a registered public offering of its common stock of 4.33 million shares

* United Bankshares Inc announces commencement of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

