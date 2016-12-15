版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines announces expected increase in size of private placement

Dec 15 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd :

* Barkerville gold mines announces expected increase in size of private placement of flow-through shares to $12.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐